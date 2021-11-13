Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of AES worth $117,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

