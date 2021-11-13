Invesco Ltd. Has $115.25 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $115,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 52.7% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 208,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,790 shares of company stock worth $121,887,243. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

