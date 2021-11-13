Invesco Ltd. Acquires 42,768 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $103,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $124.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.60 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.71.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,029 shares of company stock worth $4,353,376. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.