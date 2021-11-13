ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) Stock Price Up 56.9%

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR)’s stock price rose 56.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,072,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,309% from the average daily volume of 44,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR)

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

