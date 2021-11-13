Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading Up 0.6%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.90 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.90 ($0.31). Approximately 811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.31.

About Arden Partners (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Arden Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arden Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.