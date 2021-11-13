Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stockland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Stockland alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.