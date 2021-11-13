AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $109,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

