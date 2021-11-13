Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 554,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.37% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $106,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of AU opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

