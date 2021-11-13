Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)’s stock price was down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 7,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEPTF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

