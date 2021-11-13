Craig Hallum Raises Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $50.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,735 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

