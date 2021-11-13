Analysts Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target at $11.92

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

GDDFF opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

