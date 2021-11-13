Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGLS. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of TGLS opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

