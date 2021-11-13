Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $14,793.60 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $14,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78.

CBNK opened at $27.85 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.