Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

AGEN opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

