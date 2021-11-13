Evercore ISI Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $55.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. Bumble has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bumble by 192.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 39.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.