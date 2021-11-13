Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.