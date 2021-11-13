Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.