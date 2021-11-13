Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) VP Sells $130,556.58 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

BFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

