Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.35

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.35 and last traded at $99.82, with a volume of 2933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

