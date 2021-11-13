PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Sells $56,900.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PDC Energy stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

