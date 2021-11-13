$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Argo Group International by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.