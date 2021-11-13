Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

