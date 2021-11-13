Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) PT Raised to $15.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 94,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

