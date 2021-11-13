Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 11% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.35. 1,066,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,545,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 309,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

