Insider Buying: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Purchases $32,840.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.