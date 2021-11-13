Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.13

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 3450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $504.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.