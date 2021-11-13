Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 19,217 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 106,761.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $46,778,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.