Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 56,291 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 181.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.72 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

