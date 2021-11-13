Citigroup Increases Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $55.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

FLYW stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

