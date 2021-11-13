The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $656.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

