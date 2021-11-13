Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of DRNA opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

