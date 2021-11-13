-$0.30 EPS Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.