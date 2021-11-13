-$0.30 EPS Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.