Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Target Price at $55.60

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Formula One Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWONA opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.