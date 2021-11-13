CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 2,682.30 -$14.71 million N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 10.95 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -367.85

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MassRoots and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.77%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -207.62% N/A CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CEVA beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

