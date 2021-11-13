$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. KeyCorp also reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

