Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 167,826 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,113.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $5,760,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 280,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.61 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.