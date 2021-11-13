Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $19,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of City by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of City by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $82.18 on Friday. City Holding has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $88.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. City’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

