State Street Corp Has $49.46 Million Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Morphic were worth $49,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 43.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. Morphic’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745 over the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

