CNO Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

