Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $898,768.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $101,920.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,617,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

