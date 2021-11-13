State Street Corp Buys 110,079 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.17% of S&T Bancorp worth $51,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.