State Street Corp Acquires 106,785 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $51,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $300,946. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

