Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Ranpak worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,032,578 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranpak stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -505.56 and a beta of 1.16. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranpak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

