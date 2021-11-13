UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,814 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $12,496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after buying an additional 457,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.63 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 3.20.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

