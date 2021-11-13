Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.24. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.