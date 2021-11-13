Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

