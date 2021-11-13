Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ADUS stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.