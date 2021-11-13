Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

