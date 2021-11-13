Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 507.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 48,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

