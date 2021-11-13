Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.61 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Several research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

